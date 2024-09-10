Madonna's son David Banda makes New York Fashion Week catwalk debut

After sharing the stage with his famous mom during her Celebration tour, Madonna's son David Banda has now made his debut on another stage: a runway at New York Fashion Week.

On Sept. 8, David, 18, walked in a show for Off-White's spring 2025 collection, People reports. He wore a plaid vest, black pants, earrings and flip-flops. Among those watching his debut: Camila Cabello, Issa Rae and Olympic star Suni Lee.

People notes that David is the second of Madonna's six children to walk in New York Fashion Week: Her daughter Lourdes previously appeared in shows for Versace and other brands. The proud mom posted a photo of herself at the show's after-party with Off-White's creative director, Ib Kamara, as well as several photos of herself with her rumored boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

In 2022, Madonna told The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon that David had an eye for fashion. "He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what," Madonna said. "It's really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.