Madonna's management, concert promoter respond to fans' lawsuit over late show start

Madonna's management and her concert promoter, Live Nation, have responded to the news that two New York City fans are suing the Queen of Pop for the late starting time of her show in Brooklyn, New York, in December.

Michael Fellows, of Brooklyn, and Jonathan Hadden, of the Bronx, bought tickets for Madonna's December 13 Celebration Tour concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The tickets said the show would begin at 8:30 p.m., but Madonna did not take the stage until sometime after 10:45 p.m.

They're suing Madonna, Live Nation and Barclays Center for “unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices” for offering to the public concerts that were promised to begin at 8:30 p.m., knowing Madonna would not take the stage at the advertised start time.

In a statement to ABC News, Live Nation and Madonna's management said, "Madonna’s just-completed, sold out 2023 Celebration Tour in Europe received rave reviews. The shows opened in North America at Barclays in Brooklyn as planned, with the exception of a technical issue December 13th during soundcheck."

"This caused a delay that was well documented in press reports at the time," the statement continues. "We intend to defend this case vigorously.”

The lawsuit, filed in Brooklyn federal court, seeks class action status because the men said it is their belief other Celebration Tour concerts also began late.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.