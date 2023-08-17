Madonna's birthday thought: "It's great to be alive"

Ricardo Gomes

By Andrea Dresdale

Madonna celebrated her 65th birthday in Lisbon, according to The Portugal News, but she welcomed the milestone with a sobering thought.

Fan-captured video shows Madonna in a restaurant, surrounded by family and friends, ready to blow out a candle stuck in some kind of dessert. After joking about making a wish, she simply says, "It's great to be alive" — which earns her a round of applause. After all, less than two months ago Madonna was in the ICU with a serious bacterial infection.

According to The Portugal News, Madonna is in Portugal — where she was living until a few years ago — with "30 friends from all over the world," who arrived on a commercial flight. Apparently, the Queen of Pop gave up her private plane a few years ago due to environmental concerns. She's going to stay in the country through the weekend, according to the publication.

After postponing the North American leg of her Celebration tour, Madonna will now launch the trek in the U.K. in October. The North American leg will begin December 13 in Brooklyn, New York.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

