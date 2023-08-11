Madonna wishes son Rocco a happy 23rd birthday: "Life with you has been an adventure"

Rocco Ritchie and Madonna in 2022; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

By Andrea Dresdale

Madonna is gearing up to celebrate her birthday and announce her rescheduled Celebration Tour dates, but she took time out Friday to wish a happy birthday to her oldest son, Rocco, who turns 23 on August 11.

Rocco was born in 2000; his father is director Guy Ritchie, Madonna's then-boyfriend. He was christened in Dornoch, Scotland, on December 21 of that year, and Madonna and Guy got married the next day. It was her second marriage and his first. The two split in 2008.

Madonna posted a montage of photos of Rocco, from infancy to adulthood, and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dearest Rocco……From the day you were conceived, Life with You Has been an adventure. From Your Pre Mature Birth to your love of Skate Boarding, Dirt Bikes. Break Dancing, Parkour, Graffiti and all Adrenaline Provoking activities!"

"You have made me worry— possibly more than any other person on the planet," she continued. "But You have taken the road less traveled by and that will make all the difference! Nothing gives me more Joy then to watch you grow as an artist!"

Noting that Rocco is now a painter, Madonna concluded, "To quote your favorite painter Lucian Freud— 'What do I ask of a painting? I ask it to astonish, disturb, seduce, convince!' Keep Walking Down Your Own Road. I'm so proud of you!"

Madonna is also mother to son David and daughters Lourdes, Mercy, Stella and Estere. She turns 65 on August 16.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!