Madonna shares Thanksgiving photo with all six kids, father and boyfriend: 'Medicine for the Soul'

After a year of loss, Madonna marked Thanksgiving this year by gathering her family around her.

Madonna posted a series of photos of herself posing with all six of her children, as well as her 93-year-old father, Silvio, over the Thanksgiving holiday. Her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, was also part of the celebration; one of the pictures showed them embracing.

She wrote in the caption, "We are born into families and we create our own. As time goes by I am more and more appreciative of these microcosms of life that Dance around me and teach me lessons every day."

"My Family has experienced many losses this year," she continued, referring to the fact that her brother Christopher died in October, just a month after her stepmother Joan passed away.

"My father has endured with Dignity," Madonna wrote. "Watching him cry in the cemetery when we buried my brother Christopher -right after he lost his wife. Was a moment I will never forget. Spending time with him and all my children on Thanksgiving was Medicine for the Soul."

The photos include several scenes of Silvio deep in conversation with Madonna's eldest son, Rocco, and kissing her eldest daughter, Lourdes. There's a shot of Rocco and Madonna's other son, David, standing together wearing sharp suits, and multiple shots of Madonna's other daughters Mercy, Stella and Estere posing together.

We also see Madonna on the back of a horse, posing with a dog and cuddling with her dad while wearing a fur hat. Silvio is also pictured alone, wearing a black leather motorcycle jacket.

