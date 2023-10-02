Madonna selling limited-edition Celebration Tour merchandise to raise money for charity

Live Nation

By Andrea Dresdale

Madonna is selling limited-edition merchandise for her upcoming Celebration Tour for a good cause.

The merch consists of two collectors' item tote bags, with 100% of the proceeds going to two different charities: Madonna's own Raising Malawi and the Chema Vision Children's Center in Kenya, established by Julian Prolman, president of Ministry of Tomorrow. Ministry of Tomorrow is the fashion house Madonna is collaborating with for the tote bags.

You can buy the tote bags online and at select tour venues. Made of 100% certified organic and fair trade cotton, they feature two top handles, a shoulder strap, a signature charm and exclusive Madonna artwork by Prolman.  They cost $40 each.

Madonna will launch her long-awaited Celebration Tour October 14 at the O2 in London. It'll arrive in North America starting December 13 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

