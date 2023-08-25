Madonna salutes her daughters Stella and Estere: "Most magical twins in the world!!"

Madonna, Stella and Estere in 2022; Gotham/GC Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Madonna has posted a sweet birthday tribute to two of her six children: twins Stella and Estere, who turned 11 on August 24.

Madonna adopted the girls from Malawi in 2017, when they were 5. On Instagram, she soundtracked a montage of photos and videos of the twins at different stages in their lives with the song "Mad World" by Gary Jules.

"It is indeed a Mad world that we live in. And where would we be without the innocence and imagination of our children to remind us that Magic is all around us and anything is possible!" Madonna wrote.

She continued, "Happy birthday to Estere and Stella Mwale !! How could you be 11 years old already? Because you are The Most magical Twins in The World!!" 

Madonna added, referring to the twins' native language, "When I look at older videos of you speaking Chichewa and having tea parties or dancing with a trance-like joy, I want to cry!!"

"I will never forget The first time we met you ... your eyes held the whole world in them," Madonna wrote. "The same way we now hold you locked inside of our hearts."

Madonna's message concluded, "In a way…. we are all displaced children , looking for connection. looking for love. Looking for a home which is ultimately ourselves!" 

She signed off with "Zikomo," which means "thank you" in Chichewa.
In addition to Stella and Estere, Madonna is mother to Lourdes, Rocco, Mercy and David.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

