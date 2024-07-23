Madonna reissuing 'Like a Prayer' on vinyl, hits up movie premiere with kids

Warner Records/Rhino

By Andrea Dresdale

Madonna's Like a Prayer is going silver.

To celebrate the album's 35th anniversary, Madonna is reissuing the chart-topping album on opaque silver vinyl on Sept. 6. If you order from Rhino.com or Madonna.com, you'll get an exclusive poster of the black-and-white photo of Madonna by Herb Ritts that appears on the album's back cover.

Released March 21, 1989, Like a Prayer spun off a string of hits, including the #1 title track, "Express Yourself" and "Cherish." It topped the Billboard 200 album chart for six weeks and went on to sell 15 million copies worldwide.

In other Madonna news, "Like a Prayer" is featured in the new movie Deadpool & Wolverine, so the Queen of Pop walked the red carpet at the New York City premiere of the film Monday with her 11-year-old twins, Stella and Estere. Madonna also posed with the movie's stars, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

In a recent interview, Reynolds said he went over to Madonna's house to personally show her the part of the film in which he wanted the song to appear. She suggested a way the song might work better, Reynolds says, and he took her advice. Reynolds wrote of Madonna on his Instagram Story, "This woman made dreams come true."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

