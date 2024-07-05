Madonna reflects on recovery one year after hospitalization: "Miraculous"

Madonna is expressing gratitude after a near-death experience which put her in the hospital nearly a year ago.
On July 5, she posted a carousel of photos of herself enjoying Fourth of July fireworks, hanging with friends and cozying up to an unidentified man. "Happy 4th of July!" she wrote.
Madonna was hospitalized in June of 2023 due to a serious infection, and she was forced to reschedule her entire Celebration world tour to the fall of that year. But once the tour began, it grossed more than $225 million and sold more than a million tickets over 80 shows, according to Billboard.
What's more, Madonna is now the only woman to have had six tours earn more than $100 million. The only other artists to pull off that feat are Bruce Springsteen, U2, the Eagles and The Rolling Stones.
