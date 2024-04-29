Madonna raves over Salma Hayek's appearance at Mexico City show: "My Eternal Muse"

Madonna's Celebration tour came to an official end in Mexico City on April 26, and she took to Instagram over the weekend to gush about the special guest who joined her onstage: Salma Hayek.

Madonna was excited about Hayek's appearance in the "Vogue" segment of the show because she's a famous actress and she portrayed Madonna's favorite artist, Frida Kahlo, onscreen in the 2002 film Frida. In fact, Hayek came onstage dressed as Kahlo.

"The last show of the tour ended in Mexico City in the most magical way. Frida Kahlo came to visit and made me the happiest girl in the world!" Madonna wrote on Instagram. "Not only was my show complete in Mexico- but my entire artistic career!! For she has always been my Eternal Muse Cheering me on through the good Times and the bad."

"Thank You @salmahayek for making it possible. and Thank You to my fans, not only in Mexico but all over the World," she continued. "We did it together!! 80 shows! I feel Love."

Hayek wrote on Instagram of the experience, "Thank you so much @madonna for letting me be a part of your iconic celebration tour. This unforgettable night goes in my bag of precious treasures."

Madonna does have one more show to do: a massive free show on May 4 on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.