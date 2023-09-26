Madonna posts footage of son David's 18th birthday bash, calls him "the brightest star!"

Madonna took to Instagram on September 26 to share footage of a party marking the 18th birthday of her son David Banda, who was born September 24, 2005, in Malawi. She adopted him from the African nation in 2008.

In the footage, David is rocking a white tuxedo and shades, and is shown dancing and twerking with Madonna, his siblings and a bunch of scantily dressed folks who are busting some sexy dance moves — it's possible some of them are Madonna's backup dancers. We also see him blowing out the candles on his cake while Madonna gives him a big hug, then toasting his mom with champagne.

"Happy 18th Birthday David Banda!" Madonna captioned the footage. "Tribal Name – Senzangakhona – descendant of the Ngoni Tribe! It is impossible to believe that almost 18 years have gone by since We met you ... at Home of Hope Orphanage!"

"Your name means 'Speak the truth!' I couldn’t think of a better name for an artist!" she continued. "You are growing into a truly remarkable human being! We are all so proud or you! You light up like the brightest star!"

Over the years, David has gained a reputation as a fashion plate and talented dancer; he also can sing, and play piano and guitar.

