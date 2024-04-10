Madonna invites Pulse nightclub shooting survivors, victims' loved ones to Miami show

Madonna's April 9 show in Miami, Florida, turned into a tribute to those affected by the 2016 mass shooting at gay nightclub Orlando's Pulse, which left 49 people dead. At the time, the shooting was the deadliest terror attack in the U.S. since 9-11.

People reports that Madonna invited survivors of the shooting and the loved ones of the victims to the Miami show and then spoke about it from the stage. It's a topic she seemingly feels strongly about, both as an LBGTQ+ ally and the world's foremost purveyor of dance music.

"I want to draw attention to that moment because nightclubs and music and dance are what bring us together," she said. "They shouldn’t be places or things that we do that bring us sadness and tragedy and murder and death and pain and suffering and trauma."

She continued, "I make dance music. My job is to bring people together, to make people dance, to make people happy, to not judge. This s*** is not supposed to happen. Don’t forget about it."

She added, "I will always stand for the gays, always, because the gays have always stood for me."

From the stage, Madonna shouted out some of the survivors and spoke about how the shooting had affected their lives, including physically and mentally.

The Queen of Pop then called for everyone to remember that "we're all guilty of discrimination in one way or another ... therefore, I ask you all to remember you responsibility, and I ask you all to remember you have the ability to shine light in the world and to make a difference."

Madonna followed her comments with a performance of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive."

The iconic singer's Celebration Tour continues April 14 in Austin, Texas.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.