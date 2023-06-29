Madonna at home and feeling better after health scare

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

By Andrea Tuccillo

Madonna has been released from the hospital, a source close to the singer's camp confirms to ABC News.

The 64-year-old superstar is now at home and feeling better following a serious bacterial infection that landed her in the ICU.

As previously reported, the health scare led Madonna to postpone her upcoming The Celebration Tour, which was set to kick off July 15 in Vancouver.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU," her manager, Guy Oseary, wrote on Instagram Wednesday, June 28. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care." He noted, "A full recovery is expected."

Oseary also addressed the tour postponement, writing, "We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

