Madonna enjoys birthday dinner and a show among the ancient ruins of Pompeii

MEGA/GC Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Madonna celebrated her 66th birthday in style on Aug. 16 with a lavish Italian celebration, during which she was joined by her twins, Stella and Estere; her rumored boyfriend, soccer player Akeem Morris; and other loved ones.

People reports that Madonna and her group stayed at a five-star hotel in Positano, Italy, and then enjoyed an exclusive dinner among the ruins of Pompeii, the Italian city that was buried in lava and ash when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD.

The group of about 30 people enjoyed food catered by a local three-Michelin-star restaurant, took a guided tour of the archeological park and then watched a performance by a local youth group in one of Pompeii's ancient theaters. Madonna has funded the group — which sang for her in Italian, English and in the Neapolitan dialect — through her Ray of Light charity Foundation.

