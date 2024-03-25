Madonna to end Celebration Tour with free concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in May

By Andrea Dresdale

Madonna is bringing her fans in South America a free "Celebration" to wrap up her tour.

The Queen of Pop's Celebration Tour will come to an end May 4 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, marking her first performance in that country since 2012. Even better, she'll perform for free at that city's iconic Copacabana Beach in what is set to be her biggest gigs ever.

The stage will be set up in front of the Belmond Palace Hotel, and no tickets will be required: it's first come, first served. For fans who can't make it, the show will be broadcast live on TV Globo.

Copacabana Beach is famous for hosting a New Year's Eve celebration that's among the biggest in the world, but it's also been the location of some absolutely massive concerts. For example, on New Year's Eve 1994, Rod Stewart played there and attracted 4.5 million, the largest concert crowd ever. In February 2006, The Rolling Stones drew 1.5 million fans.

The Celebration Tour next stops in Dallas, Texas, March 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

