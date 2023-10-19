Madonna addresses Israel/Hamas war: "We cannot lose our humanity"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

By Andrea Dresdale

Onstage at her Celebration Tour stop October 17 in London, Madonna spoke out about the Israel/Hamas war and reminded her fans of the power people have to change the world.

The Queen of Pop also posted her speech on Instagram, calling the war heartbreaking and saying that she wants to vomit when she sees the atrocities that have been perpetuated against young people.

"What the f*** is going on in the world? How can human beings be so cruel to one another? It's just getting worse. It frightens me," she said. Paraphrasing the writer James Baldwin, she continued, "The children of the world belong to all of us, each and every one of them. I don't care where they're from, what their headdress is, what the color of their skin is, what their religion is – the children belong to us. And we are responsible for them."

Madonna got emotional when she spoke about a 6-year-old boy in Chicago who was killed because he was Muslim. "We have to remember we are human beings here. We cannot lose our humanity," she said. "Our hearts can be broken but our spirit cannot. No one can break our spirit."

"You might look at what’s going on in the world and say, 'What the f***? What can I do, I’m just one person, I’m helpless.' No, you are not," she continued. "Each and every one of you have the power and ability to turn light on in the world."

"If we turn enough light on, if we light enough candles, the collective consciousness of generosity and unity will change," she concluded. "No politicians, no laws, no sanctions, no land given or taken. We, with our consciousness, can change the ... world.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

