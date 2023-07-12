Luther Vandross documentary in the works from Jamie Foxx and Colin Firth

Jamie Foxx starred in, and won an Oscar for, a movie about music legend Ray Charles, and now he'll produce a movie about another one: Luther Vandross.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor and his Foxxhole Productions are teaming up with Colin Firth and his production company to produce a documentary on the life and music career of the eight-time Grammy winner.

The upcoming project will follow Vandross' musical journey as one of the most decorated artists of all time, capturing his global rise and personal struggles. With support from some of the singer's closest friends and family, the film will include "access to his never-before-seen personal archive."

"Luther is one of our GOATs," Foxx said in a statement obtained by THR. "He's one of the greatest singers in the history of music. It is truly an honor to be a part of the team to help bring this incredible story to the masses."

Vandross sold 40 million albums worldwide and scored hits like "Endless Love," "Power of Love/Love Power," "Here and Now" and "Dance with My Father." After dealing with health issues related to stroke and pneumonia, he died on July 1, 2005, at age 54.

A biopic is also in the works, based on Craig Seymour's book Luther: The Life and Longing of Luther Vandross.

