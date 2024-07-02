London's Victoria & Albert Museum offering free Taylor Swift exhibit this summer

If you're going to London to see the back half of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour run at Wembley Stadium in August, you may want to stop by the city's famed Victoria & Albert Museum to check out a free Taylor-themed exhibit.

The Taylor Swift Songbook Trail, opening July 27, features costumes, instruments, awards, music videos, lyrics and more, many of which have never been displayed before. There are 13 stops on the trail, each one highlighting one of Taylor's eras. The costumes are all on loan from Taylor's personal archives, from the cowboy boots she wore in 2007 to the ruffled shoulder dress she wore in the video for "Fortnight."

"We are delighted to be able to display a range of iconic looks worn by Taylor Swift at the V&A this summer," said Kate Bailey, the V&A's senior curator of theatre and performance.

“Taylor Swift’s songs, like objects, tell stories, often drawing from art, history and literature. We hope this theatrical trail across the museum will inspire curious visitors to discover more about the performer, her creativity and V&A objects.”

The V&A Museum has been on the Taylor train for a while. Back in February, it announced that it was looking to hire five "superfan advisors," one of which would be a Taylor expert. It's not clear if the person who got the job worked on this exhibit.

