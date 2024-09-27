STORM SURGE: Hurricane Helene breaks several storm surge records across Tampa Bay

Helene ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 2: People walk in the wind and rain next to Tampa Bay as Hurricane Helene churns offshore on September 26, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Already a Category 3 storm, Helene was expected to gain further strength before making landfall this evening on Florida’s northwestern coast. Flash flood warnings extend to northern Georgia and western North Carolina. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 10 Tampa Bay’s Weather Impact team is reporting record-breaking levels of storm surge across the Tampa Bay area during Hurricane Helene.

Below is a comparison of previous and new records of storm surge in Tampa Bay. Keep in mind that as of this writing, the water is still rising and these numbers are subject to change:

Clearwater

Previous record: 4.12 ft. (1993)

New record: 6.67 ft.

East Bay

Previous record: 4.56 ft. (2023)

New record: 7.19 ft.

Port Manatee

Previous record: 3.69 ft. (2023)

New record: 6.15 ft.

Old Port Tampa

Previous record: 3.18 ft. (2023)

New record: 6.78 ft.

St. Petersburg

Previous record: 3.97 ft. (1985)

New record: 6.31 ft.

Storm surge is the deadliest part of any tropical system. It’s defined as the abnormal rise of water over and above the predicted tides. The rise in water level can cause extreme flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

How to see your threat of storm surge

There is an interactive tool from the National Hurricane Center that shows the threats on a map.

This tool allows users to zoom in on their home or area to see the potential storm surge flooding. Click here to use it.

If the threat is greater than 1 foot and there are mandatory evacuations, residents should consider leaving the area.

Factors that impact surge

Storm surge is produced by water being pushed toward the shore by the force of winds moving around the storm. The potential for surge depends on multiple factors:

Wind intensity

Size of wind field (the three-dimensional pattern of winds)

Length of wind (time)

Storm pressure

Speed of storm

Angle of attack

How deep the ocean or bay is



