POWER OUTAGES: Here are the latest outages from Hurricane Helene in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Even after Hurricane Helene made landfall, its impacts are still being felt by the Tampa Bay region resulting in some residents losing power.
Residents can report power outages, downed power lines, or other safety concerns in numerous ways, including calling (877) 588-1010, on the TECO Outage Map, and texting “OUT” to 27079.
Residents can also report fallen trees, traffic light outages, street flooding, and storm debris in the right of way by calling (813) 274-3101 or using the office’s Resident Damage Self-Reporting Form by clicking here.
Here’s a county-by-county look at the outages affecting residents:
Citrus County
There are 33,502 outages reported at this time.
Hernando County
There are a reported 17,366 outages at this time.
Hillsborough County
There are 75,643 outages reported as of this writing.
Pasco County
The entire county has 64,013 outages as of this writing.
Pinellas County
There are currently 240,326 total outages as of this writing.
Polk County
There are 2,122 outages as of this writing.
Manatee County
There are 35,456 outages as of this writing.
Sarasota County
There are 52,949 outages reported at this time.
Overall power outages are from poweroutage.us.