POWER OUTAGES: Here are the latest outages from Hurricane Helene in Tampa Bay

Helene CRAWFORDVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Utility crews repair a line damaged by an outer band of Hurricane Helene on the morning of September 26, 2024 near Crawfordville, Florida. Hurricane Helene is forecasted to make landfall nearby along the gulf coast this evening. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. — Even after Hurricane Helene made landfall, its impacts are still being felt by the Tampa Bay region resulting in some residents losing power.

Residents can report power outages, downed power lines, or other safety concerns in numerous ways, including calling (877) 588-1010, on the TECO Outage Map, and texting “OUT” to 27079.

Residents can also report fallen trees, traffic light outages, street flooding, and storm debris in the right of way by calling (813) 274-3101 or using the office’s Resident Damage Self-Reporting Form by clicking here.

Here’s a county-by-county look at the outages affecting residents:

Citrus County

There are 33,502 outages reported at this time.

Hernando County

There are a reported 17,366 outages at this time.

Hillsborough County

There are 75,643 outages reported as of this writing.

Pasco County

The entire county has 64,013 outages as of this writing.

Pinellas County

There are currently 240,326 total outages as of this writing.

Polk County

There are 2,122 outages as of this writing.

Manatee County

There are 35,456 outages as of this writing.

Sarasota County

There are 52,949 outages reported at this time.

Overall power outages are from poweroutage.us.