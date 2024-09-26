Many Publix locations shutting down in Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Helene

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Helene makes its way toward landfall in Florida, Publix stores across several Tampa Bay- area counties will be closing Wednesday night and will remain closed through Thursday as the storm passes through, the Lakeland-based grocery store chain announced.

More than two dozen Publix grocery stores are scheduled to close Wednesday at 10 p.m., with some exceptions, and remain closed for all of Thursday.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the stores that will be closing:

Pinellas County

#1011 (2886 Alternate US 19, Palm Harbor)

#1413 (902 Curlew Rd, Dunedin)

#144 (40932 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs)

#751 (9201 Oakhurst Rd, Seminole)

#1457 (674 150th Ave, Madeira Beach)

#867 (619 S Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater)

#1309 (2770 W Bay Dr., Belleair Bluffs)

#1329 (1295 S Missouri Ave., Clearwater)

#1471 (12022 Indian Rocks Rd., Largo)

#1562 (200 Island Way, Clearwater)

#1579 (13031 Walsingham Rd., Largo)

#139 (4655 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach)

#1149 (111 104 th Ave., Treasure Island)

Ave., Treasure Island) #1321 (3030 54 th Ave. S., Saint Petersburg)

Ave. S., Saint Petersburg) #1348 (1075 Pasadena Ave. S., South Pasadena)

#1541 (5295 34th St. S., Saint Petersburg)

Hillsborough County

#628 (243 Bayshore Blvd., Tampa)

#1113 (6434 N US Highway 41, Apollo Beach)

#1260 (5052 N Highway 41, Apollo Beach)

Pasco County

#487 (13752 Little Rd, Hudson)

#1597 (12101 Little Rd, Hudson)

#504 (4701 Sunray Dr., Holiday)

#767 (7037 Ridge Rd., Port Richey)

#1020 (5127 US Highway 19, New Port Richey)

Hernando County

#457 (4365 Commercial Way, Spring Hill)

#1198 (9595 Commercial Way, Weeki Wachee)

#1871 (1400 Pinehurst Dr, Spring Hill)

Lee County

#740 (4791 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach) *Closed at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 25th

#1764 (5100 Pine Island Rd. NW, Bokeelia) *Closes at 9 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 25th

Manatee County

#1342 (1101 8th Ave. W., Palmetto)

#681 (3900 E. Bay Dr., Holmes Beach) *Closed at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 25th

Sarasota County

#1432 (525 Bay Isles Pkwy, Longboat Key) ) *Closed at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 25th

“Please keep in mind, hours may be adjusted, and the status of individual stores are subject to change based on Hurricane Helene’s track and projected impacts,” officials stated in a release.

For more updates on Publix store closures in Florida, click here.

The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane and storm surge warnings for parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast, including the Tampa Bay area. Read the latest on Hurricane Helene and its trajectory here.