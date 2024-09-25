EVACUATIONS: Tampa Bay area braces for potential tropical weather impacts

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is preparing to feel the impacts of Tropical Storm Helene, which is expected to form into a hurricane on Wednesday.

In preparation for the incoming tropical weather, counties are beginning to issue mandatory evacuations.

Here’s a running list of evacuations for various counties across the Tampa Bay area.

Citrus County

Mandatory evacuations have been issued starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 for Zone A and any structure county-wide that is not capable of withstanding tropical storm force winds or greater.

Hernando County

Mandatory evacuations have been issued starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 for all areas west of US 19, which includes Zones A, B and C.

That also includes residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide.

Highlands County

The county is continuing to monitor storm conditions and has not announced any evacuations. Check back for updates.

Hillsborough County

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Zone A starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25. This also applies to all mobile homes and manufactured homes county-wide.

The county says all residents in Zone A should be in a safe location no later than 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Pasco County

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Zone A starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25. This also applies to anyone living in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV. Residents living in low-lying areas or areas prone to flooding have also been ordered to evacuate.

Voluntary evacuations will go into effect starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 for Zones B and C, as well as anyone registered with Pasco County as a Special Needs Resident and anyone vulnerable in the event of a power outage.

Pinellas County

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents in Zone A, mobile homes and high-rise buildings effective immediately on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

This applies to all mobile or manufactured homes in countywide. Only high-rise buildings in Zone A are affected at this time.

Long-term care facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living have been under a mandatory evacuation since Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Polk County

The county is continuing to monitor storm conditions and has not announced any evacuations. Check back for updates.

Manatee County

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Zone A starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25. This also includes anyone living in a mobile and manufactured home, as well as anyone in a low-lying or flood-prone area.

Sarasota County

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Zone A and manufactured communities starting 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25. This also applies to the following neighborhoods: