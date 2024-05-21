Liverpool will become "Taylor Town" when Eras Tour arrives in June

One of the cities that changed music as we know it is preparing itself for the arrival of Taylor Swift's history-making Eras Tour.

Liverpool, England, home of The Beatles, will transform into "Taylor Town" when her tour plays three shows at the city's Anfield Stadium in June. Part of the celebration includes the Taylor Town Trail, featuring 11 art installations, each inspired by one of Taylor's eras. Among the installations: a moss-covered piano for evermore, giant hearts for Lover and a "red room" for Red.

In addition, there will be craft workshops, called Liverpool Loves Taylor (Craft Version), where fans can make collages, cupcakes, origami and T-shirts, all inspired by Taylor. You can find more information on Make CIC's Eventbrite page.

Plus, the University of Liverpool will host a free Tay Day symposium for academics, students and fans to dissect Taylor and her cultural impact via interactive talks about her song lyrics, albums and activism, plus karaoke sessions.

A Liverpool Loves Taylor information stand will be set up outside one of the city's train stations, and a Liverpool Loves Taylor banner has been installed on one of the city's historic structures.

For full information, go to VisitLiverpool.com.

