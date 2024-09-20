Listen to never-before-heard Olivia Newton-John song 'My Dream'

Olivia Newton-John's iconic voice can be heard once again thanks to a never-before-heard song released more than two years after her death.

"My Dream," a duet produced by Jim Brickman and featuring Il Volo, debuted online Friday. The song's proceeds will benefit the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.

Co-written by Newton-John, Brickman and Victoria Shaw, the song came out of a writing session 15 years ago but wasn't finished — until now.

Recalling that time, Brickman said Newton-John "was talking about her dreams — all the things she wanted to do" and that became the basis for the song.

As for why he's putting it out now, Brickman said, "I decided to finish the song to honor my dear friend, her beautiful spirit, and her foundation."

"These moments that we share/ Cannot be compared with anything/ They're yours and mine alone/ My soul has found a home/ In the love you've given me," Newton-John sings in the song. "You're my dream/ I don't need to close my eyes/ You're here beside me/ You mesmerize me."

The Grease star continues, "I believe/ We were meant to be/ And now I know without a doubt/ My heart has truly found/ My dream."

Newton-John, who was diagnosed with cancer in the '90s, died on Aug. 8, 2022, at the age of 73.

