Lionel Richie & Earth, Wind & Fire extend their Sing A Song All Night Long tour

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire will be spending more time on the road together.

The two acts have announced a 2024 leg of their Sing A Song All Night Long tour. Consisting of 13 shows, it kicks off Thursday, May 23, in Knoxville, Tennessee, and wraps Sunday, June 16, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The new dates follow their highly successful 2023 tour, which featured 20 sold-out shows in cities like Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and more.

And there’s no doubt it will be a fun night of music considering all the hits both acts have. Lionel and Earth, Wind & Fire have sold a combined 250 million albums worldwide, thanks to such classic tunes as Lionel's "Hello," “All Night Long” and “Truly,” and Earth, Wind & Fire's "September," "Shining Star" and "After the Love Has Gone."

An artist presale kicks off Wednesday, January 17, at 10 a.m., followed by a general onsale starting Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. A complete list of tour dates can be found at lionelrichie.com and earthwindandfire.com.

