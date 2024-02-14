Lionel Richie & Diana Ross to headline inaugural Fool in Love festival

Lionel Richie and Diana Ross, who had a #1 hit together with 1981's "Endless Love," are set to team up again for a brand new love-themed festival coming to the Los Angeles area.

The two superstars are set to headline the inaugural Fool in Love festival, happening August 31 in Hollywood Park, on the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Artists joining them on the bill include Nile Rodgers & Chic, Al Green, Gladys Knight, Santana, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, Eric Burdon & The Animals, War, The Isley Brothers, The Spinners and The O'Jays.

A ticket presale kicks off Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. PT, with the general sale set for the same day at 2 p.m. PT. A complete lineup can be found at foolinlove.com.

