Lindsey Stirling announces Snow Waltz 2023 tour

For the past six years, Lindsey Stirling and Christmas have gone hand in hand, and she's just announced that this November she'll launch yet another holiday tour.

The violinist's Snow Waltz 2023 tour kicks off in Stateline, Nevada, on November 16 and will wrap up in Chicago on December 31. The tour is named after her album Snow Waltz, which came out last year and features her takes on classics like "Sleigh Ride," "Joy to the World" and "O Holy Night."

As always, her tour will feature a mixture of music, dance and aerial acrobatics using trapezes and hoops.

"I always love touring, but touring at Christmas is my absolute favorite," says Lindsey in a statement. "And I think this year’s Christmas show is going to be the best one yet!”

The VIP presale and a Citi cardmember presale both start August 22 at 10 a.m. local time; an artist presale starts at noon local time. The general on-sale date is August 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit lindseystirling.com for tickets and VIP packages.

One dollar from each ticket sold will go toward Lindsey's Upside Fund charity, which has so far helped pay $5 million in medical debut for those in need.

