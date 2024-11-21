Linda Ronstadt biopic is 'still happening,' but star Selena Gomez isn't 'sure when'

Back in January, it was announced that Selena Gomez would be starring as Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Linda Ronstadt in a biopic directed by David O. Russell. At the time, it was said to be in pre-production, but we haven't heard much about it since then. Well, Selena's now confirmed that the movie is still a going concern, but she has no idea when we'll see it.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she says, "That's still happening, though I'm not sure when. With Linda, once I met her and read two books, one of them over and over, I just found her to be so [compelling]. She had such an interesting perspective on music and life, and I really admired that."
"She never really needed to be as successful, and she was willing to try different things," Selena adds. "But there’s a reason it’s taking time. We want to make sure it’s going to be good."
