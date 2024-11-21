Linda Ronstadt biopic is 'still happening,' but star Selena Gomez isn't 'sure when'

Back in January, it was announced that Selena Gomez would be starring as Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Linda Ronstadt in a biopic directed by David O. Russell. At the time, it was said to be in pre-production, but we haven't heard much about it since then. Well, Selena's now confirmed that the movie is still a going concern, but she has no idea when we'll see it.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she says, "That's still happening, though I'm not sure when. With Linda, once I met her and read two books, one of them over and over, I just found her to be so [compelling]. She had such an interesting perspective on music and life, and I really admired that."

"She never really needed to be as successful, and she was willing to try different things," Selena adds. "But there’s a reason it’s taking time. We want to make sure it’s going to be good."

An 11-time Grammy winner with 10 top-10 hits, Ronstadt has sung everything from rock and pop to country, traditional Mexican music and light opera. She was awarded the National Medal of the Arts and Humanities in 2014. She also received the Kennedy Center Honors award in 2019.

Ronstadt announced her retirement in 2011. In 2013, she revealed she had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which prevented her from singing. She later shared that her diagnosis had been changed to progressive supranuclear palsy.

