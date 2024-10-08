Linda Ronstadt, Melissa Etheridge featured in new film 'LOUDER: The Soundtrack of Change'

Over the years, artists have recorded songs that have become rallying cries for various causes. Now a new documentary is focusing on some of the female artists whose music has motivated generations to fight for change.

Melissa Etheridge, Linda Ronstadt, Chaka Khan and other artists are featured in LOUDER: The Soundtrack of Change, which starts streaming Oct. 17 on Max. Also appearing is Selena Gomez, who's one of the producers of the doc, along with voting rights activist and former Georgia Rep. Stacey Abrams.

According to a press release, the doc is "a celebration of music" that "takes audiences on a journey across generations, eras, and genres, anchored by a female chorus of musical icons, whose songs, voices, and activism provided inspiration for the past and current fight for equality for all."

Also appearing in the documentary are Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist H.E.R., country star Mickey Guyton, Americana artist Rhiannon Giddens, and riot grrrl rocker and activist Kathleen Hanna of the band Bikini Kill.

In other Linda Ronstadt news, her album Live in Hollywood will be rereleased Oct. 25 with all 20 songs from the original 1980 concert. The album initially came out in 2019, but it has been restored with all 20 tracks, marking the first time the complete performance has been available.

