Lightning Loss

The Tampa Bay Lightning fell to the Florida Panthers Sunday afternoon in Sunrise 3-2 in game one of the NHL playoffs. Game two will also be at Amerant Bank Arena Tuesday night at 7:30 pm.

A New Baby at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Luna the orangutan gives birth via C-Section (Jesse Adair)

It’s Earth Day, and over at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay they just had their first Conservation Weekend, and a very special event with Bornean Orangutan mom Luna finally being reunited with her new baby. The species is critically endangered and the birth was by C-section. Ann Kelly has the story in What’s Good in Tampa Bay.

Tampa City Council approved a plan last night that will allow developers to recreate Westshore Plaza and turn it into a “mixed-use” space that will include retail, housing, medical and entertainment areas among others. Residents in the area do have concerns over increased traffic. For now though, there’s no construction timeline.

Recall alert Trader Joe's has announce a recall of basil. (Trader Joe's)

If you bought basil at Trader Joe’s it’s under recall in Florida for the 2.5-ounce clamshell-style plastic containers. 29 states are affected by the recall, and you can take it back to the store for a full refund. If you need to know more call Trader Joe’s at (626) 599-3817 or email customer service here.

At ZooTampa, the news was sad for fans of Juliet, who was believed to be the oldest manatee in captivity. Juliet passed away over the weekend at the age of 65.

