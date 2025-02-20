Liam Payne's friend cleared of criminal charges in connection with his death

Judges in Argentina have dismissed charges against Liam Payne's friend Roger Nores, in connection with the singer's death in October.

Liam, 32, died when he fell from the third floor of his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Roger had spent time with Liam ahead of his death, and was subsequently charged with negligent homicide and of "failing to comply with duties of care."

Roger's defense lawyer confirmed to ABC News that he asked the court to see Nores, not as a manager or "therapeutic companion" to Liam, but only as a friend who had no control over his actions. The judges also ruled that Roger didn't play any role in Liam's ability to obtain alcohol or drugs in Argentina.

The judges ruled that Roger's "situation" was no different from Liam's family's responsibility. While the family accused Roger of failing to let them know about Liam's mental and physical struggles, the judges pointed out that Roger had in fact emailed them in August of 2024, letting them know that he was unable to look after the singer's health.

Prosecutors, acting on behalf of both Liam's family and Cheryl Cole, the mother of the singer's son Bear, can appeal the ruling. If Roger had been found guilty of negligent homicide, he could have faced a prison sentence of up to 15 years in Argentina.

The judges also dropped similar charges against two hotel employees, ruling that there was not enough evidence that they acted thoughtlessly, recklessly or with negligent behavior. Two individuals who provided drugs to Liam remain in custody.

