Lewis Capaldi announces break from touring "for the foreseeable future"

After struggling through his Glastonbury performance on Sunday, June 24, Lewis Capaldi has announced he's taking an indefinite break from touring to focus on his health.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, June 27, the Scottish singer wrote, "The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future."

He continued, "I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

He thanked everyone for their support and apologized to fans who had hoped to see him live this year.

At Glastonbury, the crowd helped Lewis sing his hit "Someone You Loved" after he began showing symptoms of Tourette Syndrome, including some involuntary movements. Lewis' next concert had been set for June 28 in Zurich, Switzerland.

