Let's be jolly: Brenda Lee makes history as "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" hits #1 for the first time

Lee's song sets another new record: the longest wait between a song's release to hitting #1. Mariah previously held the record of 25 years, between her holiday hit's release in 1994 and its ascent to #1 in 2019.

And finally, Lee is now the oldest woman ever to hit #1 on the chart, surpassing Cher, who was 52 when "Believe" topped the Hot 100. Lee was 13 when she recorded "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

This is Lee's third Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit, following 1960's "I'm Sorry" and "I Want to Be Wanted." In the '60s, she scored 46 Hot 100 hits, the most of any female artist.

And that isn't the only holiday hit in this week's top 10. Mariah's song is #2, Bobby Helms' "Jingle Bell Rock" is #3, Wham!'s "Last Christmas" is #5, Burl Ives' "A Holly Jolly Christmas" is #6 and Andy Williams' "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" is #10.