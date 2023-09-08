Let Kenny G lull you to sleep with new album 'Innocence'

Concord/Art Streiber

By Andrea Dresdale

Kenny G's new album, Innocence, will send you straight to bed.

The 12-track album is based around the theme of lullabies. It features seven original songs, plus Kenny's versions of well-known songs like "Over the Rainbow," "Rock-a-Bye Baby" and "Edelweiss."  The first single, "A Mothers Lullaby," is available now; the album's also available for preorder.

“Lullabies are very special to me. They hold a special place in my heart,” says Kenny in a statement. "It’s the melodies. They are beautiful and timeless and whenever I hear them, wonderful memories start rushing back to me."

"I was extremely honored to record this collection of familiar lullabies (along with some original ones), and I hope that when you hear these timeless melodies, they will bring back wonderful memories or help you start new ones," he adds.

Innocence is Kenny's follow-up to his 2021 album, The New Standards, and his HBO Max documentary, Listening to Kenny G. At the moment, there's no release date.

He'll kick off a tour October 22 at the Arizona Jazz Festival. He has three dates scheduled for November, followed by shows from December 1 to December 16.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

