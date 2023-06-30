Lauren Daigle announces self-titled album will release in September

Lauren Daigle has announced that her upcoming, self-titled album will be released on September 8.

The two-time Grammy winner made the announcement on Friday, June 30. From Atlantic Records/Centricity Music, the 23-track album features the 10 songs Daigle previously released in May alongside 13 new tracks.

“In May, I released the first 10 songs from my self-titled album. It had been a while since I had put out new music, so I wanted to share these songs as soon as they were ready to go,” Daigle said in a statement. “These 23 tracks represent all that I am – they embody my soul and my spirit. I can’t wait for you all to hear them.”

The album features current Billboard #1 single "Thank God I Do," which Daigle will perform on Live with Kelly and Mark on July 11.

"Be Okay," which was written by Daigle and Ellie Holcomb, is the album's next single. It will debut ahead of the album's release on August 4.

Daigle will head out on her U.S. stadium tour — The Kaleidoscope Tour — later this year, with a first stop in Memphis, Tennessee, on September 6.

