Lauren Daigle announces self-titled album will release in September

Jeremy Cowart

By Mary Pat Thompson

Lauren Daigle has announced that her upcoming, self-titled album will be released on September 8.

The two-time Grammy winner made the announcement on Friday, June 30. From Atlantic Records/Centricity Music, the 23-track album features the 10 songs Daigle previously released in May alongside 13 new tracks.

“In May, I released the first 10 songs from my self-titled album. It had been a while since I had put out new music, so I wanted to share these songs as soon as they were ready to go,” Daigle said in a statement. “These 23 tracks represent all that I am – they embody my soul and my spirit. I can’t wait for you all to hear them.”

The album features current Billboard #1 single "Thank God I Do," which Daigle will perform on Live with Kelly and Mark on July 11.

"Be Okay," which was written by Daigle and Ellie Holcomb, is the album's next single. It will debut ahead of the album's release on August 4.

Daigle will head out on her U.S. stadium tour — The Kaleidoscope Tour — later this year, with a first stop in Memphis, Tennessee, on September 6.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!