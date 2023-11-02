Lauren Daigle announces 2024 spring tour dates

Lauren Daigle has locked in her spring tour dates.

The singer announced the 2024 continuation of The Kaleidoscope Tour, kicking off February 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The trek runs through early June and will feature stops in Nashville, Tennessee; Austin, Texas; and Anaheim, California.

You can register now at LaurenDaigle.com for access to a presale, beginning November 7 at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public November 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Lauren has been on the road since September, with her 2023 Kaleidoscope dates continuing November 10 in Los Angeles and running through December 19 in New York City.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.