Lauren Daigle ending Kaleidoscope Tour, starting Kaleidoscope Nights tour

Jeremy Cowart

By Andrea Dresdale

Lauren Daigle is simultaneously making plans to end one tour and start another.

The singer's Kaleidoscope Tour, which first kicked off in September 2023, will end June 12 with a newly announced show at the Cajundome in her hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana. She'll then head to Europe for her first shows there since 2019, and then it's back to the U.S. for a round of newly announced arena dates, which she's calling the Kaleidoscope Nights tour.

That tour starts July 31 in Macon, Georgia, and is currently set to wrap up September 5 in Honolulu, Hawaii.  Tickets for those new shows will go on sale March 8 at laurendaigle.com/tour.

The Kaleidoscope and Kaleidoscope Nights tours come in support of Lauren's self-titled album, which was released in two parts: one in May 2023 and one in September 2023. The project features her hit "Thank God I Do."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!