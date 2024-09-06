Last Chance To Save

The “official” height of hurricane season is this Tuesday, Sept. 10th, but the chance to save on tax-free disaster prep items ends today. Stock up on supplies with full list here. You can also check the Dove Hurricane Guide for tips and updates from 10 Tampa Bay Weather. Our Dove Tampa Bay Forecast for the weekend has a 50% chance for rain today, slightly lower tomorrow and increasing on Sunday. Sunday is the Buc’s home opener at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:25 pm.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove 10 Tampa Bay Hurricane Guide

A quick thinking harbor pilot at the Port of Tampa stopped a possible disaster Thursday. Harbor pilot ken sears precented the Maersk Tyndall cargo ship from crashing when it suffered mechanical failure. That ship was only 200 feet away from the dock. The port of Tampa is one of the largest in the United States.

The search for what killed some of those five members of the ape family continues. They died in Florida over the past month, and two of those were at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. 19-year-old Tinga and western lowland gorilla Jim passed away over the weekend. Busch Gardens has not listed a cause of death yet for either, but at the Jacksonville Zoo they suspect shigella, a highly contagious bacterial infection.

When it comes to the most educated cities in the country, St Petersburg was high on the Forbes list at number three, and the only Florida city in the top ten.. At the top are Arlington, Virginia at number two and Atlanta, Georgia at number one.

Dove Daily Update





