Lance Bass to release Halloween-themed children's book this summer

Union Square Kids

By Andrea Dresdale

This year, it'll be Halloween in July. That's when *NSYNC's Lance Bass will release his first children's book, Trick or Treat on Scary Street.

The book follows 13 trick-or-treaters as they travel down Scary Street, where they brave witches, vampires and ghosts in search of treats ... and then begin to disappear, one by one. On Instagram, Lance writes, "Only NINE more months until Halloween!! It's finally here: Trick or Treat on Scary Street. As someone who's been obsessed with Halloween since forever, I can't contain my excitement!"

He adds that now that his twins, Violet and Alexander, are "finally big enough to join in on the fun, it's been so exciting to bring the excitement of Halloween back into our house!"

Lance adds, "So, why did I write Trick or Treat on Scary Street, you ask? Well, it's all about bringing that mischievous Halloween adventure to life for all the kids out there!"

Lance, who tapped French artist Roland Garrigue to illustrate the book, tells People, "This project became my own little adventure — a joyous mix of discovery and thrilling fun. I hope this book brings as many smiles to your family as it did to mine. It's a captivating journey that celebrates the magic of Halloween for kids and kids-at-heart alike!"

The book arrives July 23.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

