Lance Bass recalls hearing Diddy telling Justin Timberlake to go solo at an *NSYNC show

As if people don't already have strong feelings about Sean "Diddy" Combs at the moment, here's another reason to potentially dislike him: he may have convinced Justin Timberlake to ditch *NSYNC for a solo career.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night, Lance Bass was asked — because Diddy opened for Lance's group on what ended up being their final tour — what he "makes of all this stuff" currently going on with the music mogul. Combs has been arrested and indicted on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He's pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held without bail.

Before Lance could answer, WWHL host Andy Cohen followed up by asking if Lance had ever been to a "Diddy party," which, according to the allegations against the rapper, included huge quantities of drugs and alcohol.

"I never had time to go to a Diddy party. I forgot that he had opened up for our last tour until all of this kinda came about," Lance replied. "Yeah, it's kinda horrible but I never kinda liked him. Because the very last show ... in Orlando, I overheard him talking to Justin, like, 'You need to drop these effers. You need to go solo.'"

And I was like, "I don't like you anymore, Diddy," Lance added. "At my own show? What the hell?"

Lance also repeated to Cohen his recent comment to Entertainment Tonight that the group is "in talks right now" about some kind of reunion-type activity. He added that his least favorite *NSYNC song to perform is "Here We Go."

Lance was on the show promoting his new Halloween children's book, Trick or Treat on Scary Street, out now.

