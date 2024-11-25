Lady Gaga's new album will be 'chaotic' and 'very fun,' with 'fantasies' and 'escapes'

So far, all that we've heard from Lady Gaga's upcoming album is the single "Disease." But in a conversation with Vogue, she gave fans a hint of what they can expect: What she calls "a darker style of pop," as well as "fantasies" and "escapes."

"The album is chaotic from a genre perspective — it is genre-bending, and I think in that way is a deeply personal look into my mind as a producer and the way I think about music," she tells Vogue.

“When I write and produce and sing songs, I am always drawing upon my knowledge of the history of music, and so many artists and producers that came before me," she explains. "In that way, this album is a celebration of a lot of the music that made me who I am, because when I returned to a darker pop style of pop, all my early experiences with music came out."

Gaga also reveals that the record includes "a lot of various fantasies and escapes,” saying, "The only place reality is really present is that these fantasies are coming from a real person, trying to soothe their inner chaos."

"That's where I found the reason for why I make this music. Each song is an exercise in personal chaos — a way to deal with myself," she continues.

But don't worry, you can still dance to it.

"The album is not extremely serious, in that it’s very fun and meant to be enjoyed at a party, in a club, or at home having personal fun time," she says. "To be free of your worries at home or walking through life.”

According to Vogue, the as-yet unnamed album, which Gaga refers to as LG7, is scheduled for a February release.

