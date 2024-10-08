Lady Gaga's 'Harlequin' tops 'Billboard''s Jazz chart

By Andrea Dresdale

The box office take for her new movie Joker: Folie à Deux may be nothing to brag about, but Lady Gaga's latest music release is doing fine.

Harlequin, which Gaga created as a companion album to the movie, has debuted at #1 on both Billboard's Jazz and Traditional Jazz charts. It sold 25,000 units, which marks the biggest sales week for any jazz album since Gaga's own 2021 album Love For Sale -- her second collaboration with the late Tony Bennett.

Harlequin also debuts at #20 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Gaga has said that Harlequin is separate from her next album, which she refers to as LG7. That's a regular pop album that will come out in February, with a single expected this month.

By the way, despite its seemingly fitting title, Gaga's duet with Bruno Mars, "Die with a Smile," is not featured in Joker: Folie à Deux, nor on Harlequin.  It's not clear if it'll be on LG7, or whether it'll remain a standalone single.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!