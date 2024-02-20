Lady Gaga will go virtual for Fortnite Festival

ABC

By Andrea Dresdale

Lady Gaga finally knows what Fortnite is — and how to spell it, too.

Back in 2019 Gaga tweeted, "What's fortnight," misspelling the name of the popular video game platform. On February 20, Gaga reposted that original message and commented "*fortnite." She added a photo of what appears to be her in-game avatar, wearing what seems to be a Chromatica-era outfit. Also in the photo are the words "Fortnite Festival 2/22/24."

According to Rolling Stone, Gaga will be part of the platform's second Fortnite Festival, with select songs by the star available within the game for fans to play along to. Based on the first festival, Gaga might even be a playable character in the game.

Gaga will join a number of artists, including The Weeknd, who have either staged live concerts or debuted videos exclusively via the platform.

Meanwhile, Gaga has been teasing new music on Instagram via a series of in-studio photographs. "No I'm not making a rock album," she captioned a photo of herself holding a guitar.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

