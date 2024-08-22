Lady Gaga thanks fans for "huge wave" of reaction to "Die With a Smile"

By Andrea Dresdale

Lady Gaga has taken to Instagram to thank fans for their reaction to "Die With a Smile," her duet with Bruno Mars.

Alongside a carousel of photos showing her wearing a bouffant hairdo and a number of retro outfits similar to the one she wears in the song's video, Gaga wrote, "Watching fans from all over the world celebrate this music has meant so much to me, to see the words of the song touch your heart and the video provoke this huge wave of dancing and fun is beautiful to watch and I'm so grateful."

"Thank you thank you thank you for loving our song," she continued. "i love you for real and i hope the message of love we shared will continue to create special moments for you all in your lives—I know it does in mine every day."

She concluded, "The power of music is big and your love of this song reminded me of that."

Gaga made it clear when the song dropped that it's not part of her upcoming album — for now, it seems to be a standalone single. We'll find out in a few days how high it will debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, for the last few days Bruno has been posting fan art inspired by the song's artwork on his Instagram Story.

