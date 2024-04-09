Lady Gaga sparks engagement rumors thanks to diamond ring

The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Lady Gaga's choice of jewelry is causing some fans to speculate that she and her longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky, are engaged.

As People magazine notes, on April 7, Gaga was spotted in West Hollywood wearing what looked like a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger.

She and Polansky were first linked in early 2020, then went Instagram official after they were seen together in Miami at the 2020 Super Bowl. A source told People in 2021 that Gaga and Polansky, a tech entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist, were in "no rush to get engaged."

On March 28, Gaga, reflecting on her 38th birthday, wrote on Instagram, "I can't remember a time I was so happy on my bday. I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy."

Should Gaga and Polansky actually be engaged, it would be her third attempt. She was previously engaged to agent Christian Carino, but they broke up in 2019. Before that, she was engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, but they broke up in 2016.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

