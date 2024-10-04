Lady Gaga says Joaquin Phoenix has already heard 'LG7'

Harlequin, Lady Gaga's companion album to her new movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, is what she's calling LG 6.5 — meaning it's a placeholder between her sixth album, Chromatica, and her upcoming album, which she's referred to as LG 7. What will it sound like? Ask her Joker co-star.

Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix were talking to Good Morning Britain about the film when the interviewer brought up LG7, which is due in February, and how people want to know more about it. Gaga revealed, "Well, Joaquin's heard my whole seventh album, and yeah, you should just follow him around."

Sadly, Phoenix didn't comment on what he'd heard: he quickly switched the subject to Gaga's massive diamond engagement ring.

Meanwhile, if you want to hear Gaga and Phoenix sing together, the official soundtrack for Joker: Folie à Deux is out now. It includes duet versions of some of the songs on Harlequin, versions of the same songs sung by Phoenix alone and songs that aren't on Harlequin, like Gaga and Phoenix's version of Stevie Wonder's "For Once In My Life."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.