Lady Gaga says she edited 'Chromatica Ball' film to "honor" her fans: "See yourself in every image"

HBO

By Andrea Dresdale

Lady Gaga says her just-announced Chromatica Ball concert special, which will stream on Max on May 25, is a tribute to her devoted fans.

"I love you monsters more than I can say," she wrote on Instagram. "See yourself in every vocal, every fabric choice, the choreography, every image… Here's the truth—no matter where life or my career has taken me, my time with you always is a path back to a very powerful part of myself."

"In a stadium filled with YOU it came to life. Thank you for that feeling," she added. "I hope you will feel seen when you watch this film. And know that I edited it carefully to honor you."

Gaga also says that the movie "chronicles a time of immense creativity…the fashion, the dance, the music. Revisiting the tour leaves me speechless the way we had each other—you all showed up for music and art in a big way, and with a level of excitement and freedom that I will never forget."

"I spent countless hours in the editing room bringing my vision for this film to life," she continued on a second post. "It is my gift to you - directed, produced and created by me, alongside some of the most talented, creative people in the world."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!