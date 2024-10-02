Lady Gaga says her wedding might be low-key, or "a circus with unicorns"

Lady Gaga is engaged, but she says she and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, haven't decided what they want to do about tying the knot just yet.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 1, Lady Gaga said, "We talk a lot about just going to a courthouse just the two of us and ordering Chinese food, but knowing me, also, it could become, like, a circus with unicorns."

Jimmy offered to deejay her wedding, but warned that his musical knowledge stopped at 1987, so, he said, "There's gonna be a lot of New Edition."

"That's excellent," Gaga replied.

"There's gonna be a serious amount of Kool & the Gang," Jimmy continued. "You cool with that?"

"I'm ready," said Gaga. "Then sign me up," Jimmy replied.

Gaga also confirmed that following the premiere of her movie Joker: Folie à Deux, she performed a "secret show" that is evidently being released at some point.

"It's not a secret anymore, but keep your eyes peeled for, like, when it's coming out," she told Jimmy. "I really tried to keep it a secret."

Finally, Gaga performed one of the songs from her new album, Harlequin, during her appearance: "Happy Mistake," which she's described as "the ultimate confessional Lady Gaga song."

