Lady Gaga confirms Bruno Mars duet "Die With a Smile," coming Thursday

By Andrea Dresdale

After several hints — including wearing each others' T-shirts — Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have officially confirmed that they're releasing a duet.

Gaga has posted on Instagram a photo of herself and Bruno wearing coordinating blue and red retro-style outfits, along with the title of the song. As expected, it's called "Die With a Smile."

Gaga makes it clear in her caption that this single is not part of her eagerly anticipated next album. She writes, "WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7…'DIE WITH A SMILE' a duet with @brunomars. Song and video tonight at 9pm PT." The song is available to presave now.

The song was reportedly recorded for Gaga's upcoming movie, Joker: Folie À Deux, which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4.

