Lady Gaga to answer fan questions at Spotify press conference in March

On March 6, a day before she releases her new album, Mayhem, Lady Gaga will answer questions from fans live via Spotify.

Spotify Presents: Little Monster Press Conference will be a Q&A that will be simulcast worldwide on the streaming platform's Instagram, TikTok and YouTube accounts. You can submit questions now via LittleMonsterPressConference.com.

"I want you to ask me every burning desire of a question that you have," says Gaga in an Instagram video announcing the event. You can also drop questions in the comments of that Instagram post.

In an interview about the event with InStyle, Gaga noted, "Since the beginning of my career, the most important thing has always been community to me. ... The reason I really wanted to do this with Spotify was to celebrate the community that I have with my fans now, and who we are today, and give the fans the chance to ask me all of the questions that they might have garnered for the past almost 20 years."

"I'm always happy to do interviews, but I do think that there will be something unique and rare and special for it to come from the fans," she added.

She instructs her fans, "Feel free to ask me whatever you want! We've been in this public conversation for a long time and I'm just so excited to talk to you. I'm so excited to play you the music and thank you so much for supporting me as a woman in music and lifting me up as an artist."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.